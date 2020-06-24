Gordon Sloan was one of the cast members on Australia's very first season of Big Brother in 2001.

The Melbourne-based architect lasted only two weeks in the house, which was also home to stars like Blair McDonough, Sara-Marie Fedele, and eventual season winner Ben Williams.

While his reality TV appearance was short, Sloan's unusual hair style was memorable.

After the show, Sloan's relationship dissolved and his architectural career was put on hold. He travelled to Iraq to work as a "human shield" in the war, and had a brief relationship with Natalie Bassingthwaighte in 2005.

In 2007, Sloan was found slumped against a wall in a Beijing nightclub. He was admitted to hospital in a coma, and passed away 13 days later, aged 34.

Big Brother.

Sloan was the fourth person evicted from the Big Brother house in season one, after 35 days inside.

Image: Channel 10.

Big Brother executive producer and the original 'voice' Peter Abbott cast Sloan in the first season of the show.

"He was the idealist. So many of them were nice, solid and well-rounded people, but they were all so pragmatic. Idealism was probably rare in Gen X, which was refreshing for an ageing hippie like me," Abbott told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Gordon was fascinating: highly opinionated, and yet an intellectual person. He had this inner conflict, a very gentle, caring human being with a rough-and-ready appearance that was more about his strong sense of the aesthetic than anything else."

Sloan wasn't a big fan of the notoriety that came from reality TV.