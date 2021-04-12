10 things no one is telling you about buying a home in a 'hot' market right now.

Buying a home is a special rite of passage.

A privilege.

An exciting point in life some of us are lucky enough to reach after years of saving and budgeting and reluctantly cutting down on our Deliveroo consumption.

There's a point on that journey of disappointing home cooked tuna bake, where you realise excitedly that you have a big enough deposit in the bank and you can actually start looking for a place to call home.

But after about two weeks of being 'in the game' that excitement changes. Particularly if you are hoping to buy/have bought in the current 'hot market' of one of Australia's east coast cities.

For some light relief first, here's how your star sign acts in a time of crisis. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

This year, house prices are tipped to experience a nationwide increase of 17 per cent thanks to those Australians who kept their jobs, saved a bunch of cash from staying indoors much of 2020, and all decided to enter the property market... collectively.

Allow us to walk you through how it feels to be buying property right now:

Stage one: You have your pre-approval and you're still giddy with excitement.