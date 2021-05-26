"I take my lunch to work every single day. Here's how I do it."

I adore food. And by that I mean I am not one of those 'I only eat for fuel' kinda people.

I'm a 'book me in for that new restaurant everyone's talking about pronto' kinda person.

I am a basic bitch foodie, a lover of trying out new cuisines and a semi-okay cook.

But as much as I love digging into my suburb's newest delicacies on the weekend, during the week my lunch (and my dinner) is pretty, well, repetitive.

That doesn't mean bland. And it doesn't mean boring. What it does mean, is that I save a bunch of cash while still getting to eat yummy food that I don't have to think about too much.

Watch: When someone has a better lunch than you... Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

I start work at 6am, which means when I am coming into the office it's an under the cover of darkness situation. Without fail, every single day, I have lunch tucked away in my bag.

I treat myself to a 'bought' lunch on special occasions, or if I've left my packed lunch in the fridge at home as I've dashed out the door. But this is a fairly rare event because I have my prep down-pat.

Like my daily exercise routine (you can read about that here), I have managed to remove all thought from the process of making my lunch. It's now simply a part of my routine.

But after extensive lunch-chat with my colleagues who are more often than not headed to the cafe downstairs on the daily, I realised my militant ways are not the norm for everyone.

So for those who struggle with this boring chore, here's how I honed the habit.

Think about the monies.

I know this is obvious... don't you roll your eyes at me. But this is legitimately my main motivator.