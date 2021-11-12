Sarah Jessica Parker, and our unspoken gratitude for her face.

"I've been seeing photos of Sarah Jessica Parker in the media, and every time I think 'oh thank you thank you!'", Porizkova wrote.

"Someone who is my age who looks like me. I see my lines and droops and silver roots mirrored, and I love it. Representation! She makes me feel like I’m not a freak for aging - because fashionable, beautiful, stylish her - is doing it too. And she looks amazing...

"My point is only that aging women have been nearly erased from the media, leaving those of us who want to, or try or would at least try to embrace it - without much representation."

What Porizkova captures is the gratitude some of us feel towards women who do not acquiescence to a culture that values youth above just about anything else.

Parker becomes our freedom fighter. Her face an act of protest. Defiance. Maybe, we imagine, the more we see faces like hers, the more acceptable ours might be.

We are told it is all a choice. A choice whether or not to get Botox, to get a facelift or filler or our lips done. But that is to assume a choice is made in a vacuum. As though the decision is one we come to alone, staring at our reflection in the bathroom mirror, with the door firmly closed.

But the door isn't closed. It's wide open. And in the reflection we see not only our own face, but the faces of so many others. Those our age or older. Famous or not. In a generation, to resist Botox has become a radical act. I've begun to feel like fighting ageing by any means necessary is the only choice; one that has already been made for me.

And then I see a face that is familiar yet different. A face that is ageing, but doesn't look terrified or disgusted by it. A face that is not at war with its age, but has gently made peace with it.

All I want as I get older, and as I see more lines stamp themselves on my forehead and around my eyes, is a choice about what I might like to do with it.

Faces like Sarah Jessica Parker's give me a choice.

And for that I am pathetically grateful.