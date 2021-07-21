"I cannot tell you how amazing it is to feel free": 10 celebrities on embracing their greys.

More and more celebrities are embracing their natural hair – whether that be their real colour, curls or greys.

After spending most of last year without access to a hair salon, these women have exited isolation (in the US) with the same hair they came to embrace inside. And we're obsessed with it.

Watch: Five ways to lift your hair game. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

While grey hair is completely acceptable for men (hello, 'silver foxes'), women with greys are still spoken about quite differently in the media.

With the hopes to normalise it (because that's what it is – normal), we've rounded up 10 celebrities who are choosing to rock their greys – whether that's all-over or a few strands – and what they've said about it.

Andie MacDowell

Two weeks ago, actress Andie MacDowell appeared on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a sparkly dress, bold lip and tousled grey hair.

Image: Getty.