"I'm 32, and I feel grateful for faces like Carey Mulligan's."

The moment was all the more significant because it happened on the very morning I was texting a girlfriend about where she had her injectables done. She is 30, and recently revealed over dinner that she'd taken the plunge and gotten Botox a few weeks back. She looked great - refreshed, well-slept, glowing. I felt rotten that night; the opposite of glowing (dimming?). I eagerly drunk in her account of the entire experience, as well as a very good pinot grigio, aware of the effects the booze was ravaging on my thirty-something skin.

The text was a follow-up. I'd had time to think about it, and on that morning The Oscars aired, I was ready to book a consultation. Maybe. Probably. Almost certainly.

But then I saw them. The tiny fine lines on the beautiful women. And a week on, I'm yet to schedule an appointment.

My colleague Jessie Stephens recently shared that she can't stop staring at people's foreheads. In a conversation about that, she put into words the relief I was feeling: "We're searching for visible fine lines so we have permission to wear our own."

Something to offset what we're seeing on Instagram; all that bouncy skin and barely a crease in sight. Filters or filler? Does it matter anymore?

I recently watched an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians where Kourtney and Kim were having a heated argument, but they were holding their faces very straight, and as I watched I nodded knowingly and thought, that's so they don't get frown lines.

And then I thought, when did this interrogation of other people's faces start? Why do I give an iota of a shit? I used to not.

I used to feel like I had a choice.

If this feels relatable to you, well, of course it does.

Nowadays celebrities are always talking about it. The presence of it, the absence of it. Jennifer Lopez stringently denies ever going under the needle, but for Gwyneth Paltrow, lifting the taboo and talking candidly about the time she had a frozen forehead is terribly on-brand.

Listen: Kylie Skin. JLO Beauty. Goop. Are celebrity skincare lines worth it, or are they gaslighting us? Post continues below.

Long before skinfluencers, before influencers, before Kardashians, and when Gwyneth's wellness empire was just a glimmer in her eye, injectables were shrouded in secrecy: a private matter between you and your (not overtly marketed or signposted) cosmetic clinic.

I used to work in fashion magazines, and when editors had foreheads as tight as beach balls, it wasn't discussed. It just was. They darted off to 'appointments' at lunchtime and that was that. Now, we openly chat about our treatments between friends and family members, colleagues and Instagram acquaintances. We swap tips, share horror stories, weigh in on the options, talk about it all. And it's great. I'm so pleased the stigma is gone, because people can and should be able to opt in to any cosmetic treatment they please.