'Should we braid each other's hair?' The 'leaked' minutes from Sanna Marin and Jacinda Ardern's meeting.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin must be so relieved. International tours are usually a snooze-fest of handshaking and monotonous muttering about trade, diplomacy and national security with important men in blue ties.

But not in New Zealand.

Because, as an observant Kiwi radio journalist noted at a joint press conference in Auckland this week, New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, is ALSO a woman. Yep, a whole other one.

Addressing the two world leaders womenfolk, the Newstalk ZB reporter said these actual words: "A lot of people will be wondering, are you two meeting just because you're similar in age and got a lot of common stuff there?"

Marin is 37 and Ardern is 42. So common stuff? Sure! They must.