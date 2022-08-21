"We just partied." Why everyone is talking about Finland's Prime Minister, Sanna Marin.

Does a Prime Minister have a right to party?

That's the question being levelled against Sanna Marin, the Finnish Prime Minister.

Since 2019, Marin has held the top job in Finland, and she became the youngest person to hold the office in Finnish history, as she was 34 when she became PM. She is also one of the world's youngest leaders.

As a member of the Social Democratic Party of Finland, Marin has often touted progressive-minded politics, and made headlines in April when it was announced that Finland would be joining NATO alongside Sweden.

Sweden and Finland have often clung to their non-militarily-aligned status - but Russia's invasion of Ukraine changed everything, with Marin taking a strong stance against their Russian neighbour.

She has also made positive headlines for breastfeeding her daughter in parliament, championing parental leave and climate change, and establishing a cabinet made up of majority women.

So why is Marin in the news as of late?

Well, it has everything to do with leaked videos of her dancing and partying.

Watch the videos in question. Story continues below.

What did Sanna Marin do?

This week, a leaked video of Marin dancing has caused a media storm across Finland, and now internationally.

In the footage, Marin can be seen dancing and drinking exuberantly, with a group of friends. It was a private party in a private residence.

Marin has confirmed the party took place a few weeks ago, and was attended by herself, friends and a bunch of other well-known Finnish individuals including influencers, a YouTuber, a stylist, a singer, media personalities and a fellow MP.

The video was first published by Finnish tabloid Iltalehti and compiled from several since-deleted Instagram clips. Petteri Järvinen, a cybersecurity expert quoted by Iltalehti has since raised the possibility Russia had hacked the phone or social accounts of someone who is part of the close circle of the Finnish PM.