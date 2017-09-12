Australia's highest paid escort has one strict no-go.

Samantha X is Australia’s highest-paid (former) escort. After just six years in the industry, she’s earned such a reputation that a single hour of her company costs $1200.

$1200. That’s just $300 less than the average Australian earns in a week.

But that money doesn’t buy her clients free rein.

Listen to Samantha X talk about life as Australia’s highest-paid escort on No Filter. Post continues:

Speaking on Mamamia‘s No Filter podcast, the former journalist said that neither that fee – nor any additional amount – is enough for her to participate in anal sex.

“There’s no way anything goes near my bottom,” the 43-year-old said. “I don’t care how much someone offers me, nothing goes near my bum.

“Nothing.”