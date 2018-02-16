Sam Armytage on the day doctors told her something wasn't quite right in her breast.

One in 20 women who have a mammogram will receive a callback. This week, Samantha Armytage was the ‘one’.

The Sunrise co-host shared her experience with a breast cancer scare on Friday morning’s breakfast show.

“This week I went to get my first ever mammogram to check for breast cancer… then, I got a call back to say there was an area of concern on my right breast,” the 41-year-old journalist said.

Watch Sam Armytage describe her “scary” experience in the video below.

“Immediately, I thought the worst, as you do. I had to do two more mammograms and an ultrasound to look closer at the pec muscle behind my right breast, it was a very scary day. The tests took five hours, I didn’t know what the doctors would find.”

Thankfully, Armytage was given the all clear and is breast cancer free, but she said she would now need to get regular annual checks.

Her ordeal should serve as a timely warning to all other women in their 40s who think they aren’t old enough to be thinking about their breast health.

“The number one thing I found out this week is, every doctor I spoke to said to me, ‘I don’t know why they’re telling women to come in at 50. You girls should be coming in at 40’,” she said.