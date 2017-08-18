Sam Armytage has made the single-girl sisterhood proud, after hitting back at an article analysing her relationship status.

In an Instagram post, Sam has slammed the “silly, nasty, tabloid bullshit” that surrounds her on a weekly basis, pointing out that her relationship status is unimportant in the scheme of things, not news and quite frankly nobody’s business.

Can I get a whoop-whoop? via GIPHY

Armytage has recalled arriving at the Myer Spring Fashion Parade for “a bit of fun”, only to instead be accosted about her relationship status, “I politely (but internally rolling my eyes) answered the questions. But next time, I won’t.”

Hear that? That’s the sound of every woman on the planet who has ever been single celebrating, because we all have that family member who turns every family event into a relationship status interrogation. And nobody has time for that.

No stranger to unwanted media attention, this is not the first time Armytage has stood up for the sisterhood after images of her visible panty line were published by The Daily Mail.

Ugh… bad, bad memories.

Armytage who is “one of the country’s senior female journalists, with minors in both American Politics and PR/marketing,” helpfully provided a list of suggested discussion topics for the future, ” including but not limited to; our politicians’ citizenship, the state of the Australian cricket team, beef prices…”

A diverse and far more interesting list than discussion of her “ex boyfriends (both real and fictional)”.