"It means that I belong to him." Eva Mendes on her tattoo and those marriage rumours.

Eva Mendes likes to keep her private life, well, private.

So when the 48-year-old actress recently posted a photo on Instagram, sharing a never-before-seen wrist tattoo with the script "de Gosling", the internet collectively lost their mind.

"I had no idea it would do that. But the thing is, it's not a new tattoo at all, I've had it for years," Mendes told Mamamia.

"I just thought it was a cool shot; it kind of looks like a woman warrior supporting her man."

The actress has been with her partner, actor Ryan Gosling, for a decade, and the tattoo represents a hybrid of her culture and his. As Mendes is Cuban, the "de" translates to "of".

"And it also means... it's a sexy thing. I say this as a very empowered feminist, it means that I belong to him," she said.