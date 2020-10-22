"He's my co-pilot." Eva Mendes on getting through the pandemic with Ryan Gosling.

In the age of social media, it's become more common for famous couples to serve the outside world a glimpse inside their private lives.

From Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, these couples share the ups and downs of their private lives with the public, sharing personal moments that are more relatable than we may expect.

But Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are not one of those couples.

Although they've been together for nine years, the couple have avoided opening up about their personal life, opting to avoid sharing photos of themselves or their two children on social media.

In an interview with Mamamia, however, Eva Mendes was surprisingly candid as she spoke about the challenges of raising a young family in a year like no other.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling in 2012. Image: Getty.

"I think the challenging part of this year for me has been managing my anxiety levels. I have a mother who is elderly, and she has a lot of health issues that we're dealing with right now. It's been an anxious time for everybody, obviously, but I just want to stay safe, so that I am able to spend time with my mother and not be a threat to her," the actress told Mamamia.

"It's also [important] to make sure my children feel that even though things are very different, that it's okay, and that while they're not going to school or going to play dates or seeing their friends, we have a strong family unit.

"I try to stay as sane as possible, so that [my kids] can feel like, 'Oh, everything's fine'. Because my kids go off how I feel – if they see that I'm stressed or anxious, they feel that way. And look, that's definitely a challenge, because I have moments of feeling that I can't necessarily hide the anxiety that I feel as a mother, and as a daughter worrying about her elderly mother. But I try to manage that as much as possible for the kids."