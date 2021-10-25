Just five days before the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, actor Juliette Lewis issued an eerie warning about on-set conditions.

Showing support for disgruntled crew members on entertainment sets, Lewis said actors needed to show support for the people who keep the industry going.

She spoke of intense, toxic working environments, writing that if complaints from International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) union members were not met, she could see more accidents happening on sets.

October has been a tense month in Hollywood, with IATSE, one of the industries biggest unions, threatening to strike over issues gruelling work conditions, pay and health and pension plans.

Tragically, the union is now dealing with the aftermath of the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

The Rust film set at Bonanza Creek Ranch. Image: Getty.

It has emerged that unionised camera crew - members of the International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees union - walked off the Rust set just six hours before the fatal incident, after weeks of complaints over working conditions and safety.

While they were packing up, nonunionised crew turned up to keep production going.

Six hours later, Hutchins was shot when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, which he had been told was a 'cold gun' that did not contain ammunition. Hutchins was hit in the chest, and director Joel Souza in the shoulder.