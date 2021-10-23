"A ray of light." Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins mourned following fatal movie set shooting.

On Friday afternoon, reports emerged about a shooting on the set of the film Rust.

As details started trickling in, it was confirmed that a prop gun had been discharged, killing the film's director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and wounding the movie's director, Joel Souza.

It was later announced that the producer and star of the film, Alec Baldwin, was the one who fired the gun.

In the hours since, further details have come out about the incident, the prop gun, and those involved.

Here's everything we know about the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.

What happened?

On Thursday afternoon US time, Alec Baldwin was in character, rehearsing a scene for his new Western film, Rust, that involved him shooting a gun on set.

Per The New York Times, an assistant director handed Baldwin one of the three prop guns and yelled "cold gun!" indicating there were no live rounds in the firearm. When the actor fired the prop gun, he struck two people: Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, the film's director of photography, was shot in the chest and flown to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she later died.

Joel Souza, 48, the film's director, was shot in the shoulder and wounded; transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. He was later released.

Police have since shared Hutchins was sitting in front of Souza watching the rehearsal play out when they were struck.

According to an affidavit filed by the Santa Fe Country sheriff's department, the assistant director who handed Baldwin the gun "did not know live rounds were in the prop-gun", as it was "set up" on the tray by the movie's armourer.

Police have not yet said what the armourer told investigators.

The Rust film set at Bonanza Creek Ranch. Image: Getty.