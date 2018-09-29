Did the Queen seriously make Meghan Markle undergo a fertility test?

This investigation is highly speculative and ridiculous, please proceed with… caution.

The monitoring of women’s fertility seems like it should be an activity saved for The Handmaid’s Tale and 16th century novels, but a source has told Radar that that is exactly what happened before Meghan Markle was officially allowed to become a member of the royal family.

Insider Sources.

The source told the publication the 37-year-old was told she would have to complete a series of “invasive and humiliating exams” and that she was “disgusted when she was asked to undergo a fertility test,” according to Radar.

Earlier this year, a source told Radar that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had visited a fertility doctor prior to their wedding.

“Harry and Meghan want to get pregnant as quickly as possible after their wedding,” the source said.

“They both know that as Meghan gets older, it can be get increasingly harder to conceive – and they are both keenly aware of her vulnerability to health complications and the chance of miscarriage the older she gets,” the source added, sharing that the couple had visited London based nutritionist Melanie Brown for help conceiving.

But given she was seeing a nutritionist prior to her wedding, one could speculate she just wanted to be the best version of herself for her special day. Just like literally every bride ever.

If we’re being honest, it seems far-fetched. And these accounts are based on that of a “source” which could easily be fabricated.

But similar rumours have been circulating around celebrity gossip sites since December 2017, just weeks after the royal couple became engaged.

Gossip sites

Two “blind items” which were anonymously submitted to Crazy Days & Nights have caught the attention of Twitter users, who believe the pieces of anonymous insider gossip refer to the royal family.

“Using a person familiar to both people, a dossier of proof of the exploits of this former actress ALL of you know was delivered. Apparently there is a ransom attached that is upwards of eight figures,” the post began.

“I have no doubts they will follow through on their threat to put it all on a pay per view website if their demands are not met. It is incredibly damning. It also is probably why things have been kind of frosty the past few days with the married couple,” read one post.

Users immediately speculated that the post was referring to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The second anonymous post was perhaps even more suggestive.