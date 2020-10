The speculation stems from something UK journalist Kate Proctor spotted about the timing of Kate Middleton's hair styles and pregnancy announcements.

Pattern is Duchess of Cambridge changes her hairstyle, people concentrate on her head, then announces pregnancy. My gfs called this wks ago! — Kate Proctor (@KateProctorES) September 4, 2017

Basically, before announcing each of her three pregnancies, Kate switched up her 'do.

So... has Kate shared the tactic with her sister-in-law?

It's possible, as Meghan is well-known for her trademark messy buns and wavy hair. In fact, she hasn't worn her hair glossy and straight since late last year.

But an interview from Meghan's post-royal life might prove she just wanted to let her hair down, so to speak.

As royal fans eagerly anticipate a pregnancy announcement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, there's one easy-to-spot sign they should be on the look out for.

Before becoming a member of the royal family Meghan Markle spoke regularly in interviews about her beauty regime and in 2011 revealed that she used semi-permanent hair straightening treatments.