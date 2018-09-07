People think this photo means Meghan Markle is pregnant and oh PUH-LEASE.

From the moment Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, the pregnancy rumours have been relentless.

From claims her wedding dress was “ill-fitting” to hide a baby bump to the “weird little smirk” Meghan and Harry reportedly exchanged when children were mentioned during their wedding ceremony, the speculation is rife – and it’s definitely not ending anytime soon.

Overnight the 37-year-old attended the 100 Days of Peace gala concert in London alongside Prince Harry, wearing a bespoke Jason Wu dress.

But this morning, as photos of the Duke and Duchess attending the event were released, all eyes were on one thing – Meghan’s supposed “baby bump”.