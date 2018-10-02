Just a list of all the royals who actually have tattoos. 

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

When it comes to the royals, there are endless rules regarding what they can and can’t wear, how they are supposed to sit in public… and even what they’re allowed to eat.

(Garlic is the forbidden fruit, as it were).

We also know that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton aren’t allowed to wear coloured nail polish since joining the British royal family.

With all that in mind, we never would have imagined there’d be royals out there with tattoos. Or at least, they’d be hidden at all times, right?

Well, in news that took us very much by surprise, there are.

In 1862, Prince Albert Edward (who later became King Edward VII), Queen Victoria’s eldest son, was tattooed at the famous Razzouk tattoo parlour while visiting Jerusalem on a five-month royal tour.

Twenty years later in 1882, two of his sons, Prince Albert Victor and his brother George (the future King George V), followed in their father’s footsteps and had the same tattoo inked on their arms; the five crosses and three crowns of Jerusalem.

When Prince William visited Israel earlier this year, it was speculated that he might continue with the tradition.

…He didn’t.

These days, the only British royal with tattoos (that we know of) is Prince Harry and Prince William’s 23-year-old cousin Lady Amelia Windsor, who is an aspiring model/British ‘it’ girl with an ever-growing series of tattoos, including a lion on her shoulder blade, three animal outlines on her arm, and petals just above her ribcage.

Here she is sporting some fresh-off-the-needle ink, still wrapped in cling wrap.