Piers Morgan attempted to shame an OnlyFans creator. She had the perfect response.

OnlyFans creator Elle Brooke has been praised for offering a truly perfect answer to some routine shaming courtesy of, uh, routine shamer Piers Morgan.

Brooke, 25, recently appeared on Morgan's TV show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, for a segment titled 'OnlyFans: Empowering or anti-feminist?'

During, the host quizzed Brooke on her decision to drop out of university, where she was studying law, to pursue a career on OnlyFans – where she is currently in the top 0.01 per cent of creators.

Watch: OnlyFans creator Elle Brooke on Piers Morgan Uncensored. Post continues below video.

"I'm just curious about you being someone who embarks on a law career, was obviously very bright, went to university [and] packed it in just for money to be effectively an online stripper," Morgan said.

Without missing a beat, Brooke said what she did was "way worse than an online stripper".

"I do things that are way more grotesque. Pornography, anything, but it's all within what I want to do and I absolutely love it and I'm really good at it."