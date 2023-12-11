From 1914 to 2023: Royal family Christmas cards from over the years.

Every year, since 1914, the royal family have released a Christmas card in the lead-up to the festive holiday.

The tradition began when George V and Queen Mary sent an individual portrait of themselves to the troops fighting in WWI and the practice stuck.

That means every December, we mere commoners get a glimpse into the royal family, featuring behind-the-scenes snippets from the year past.

Watch: How is the royal family like MAFS? Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

The past few years have been interesting, with all the royal kiddos growing before eyes.

With that being said, here are all the Royal Family Christmas cards from over the years, dating all the way back to 1914.

2023

The Prince and Princess of Wales channelled classic '90s vibes with their Christmas card this year as they dressed down in denim jeans, sneakers and button-up shirts.

"Our family Christmas card for 2023." Image: Instagram @princeandprincessofwales.