It has been six months since the world first learned that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child together.

The Kensington Palace’s announcement, last October, simply told fans that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019”. Since then, it has become known that the due date is somewhere between late April (as in… right now) and early May.

Since we haven’t seen Meghan Markle in public for over a month now, and Doria Ragland – Meghan Markle’s mother – was recently seen arriving in England, speculation swirled that baby Sussex is already here.

However, more recent signs are suggesting that the due date isn’t as close as we think.

Prince Harry’s Anzac Day appearance

On Thursday, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton attended an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey to honour the Australian and New Zealand soldiers who lost their lives during the Gallipoli landings in 1915.

The Duke of Sussex's appearance surprised Royal fans given his wife, Meghan Markle, is thought to be due to give birth any day now. Hence the arrival suggests that the birth of the couple's first child is further away than initially expected.