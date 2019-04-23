All the signs Meghan Markle has already given birth to her and Prince Harry's royal baby.

To catch up on all things royal family, including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you covered.

The announcement that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was pregnant in October seems like a lifetime ago.

Royal fans have spent the past six months patiently waiting, wanting to know anything and everything about Baby Sussex.

Learn all about the royal kids… who are normal kids. Post continues below video.

Video by Mamamia

We know Meghan was due in late April or early May, and given she hasn’t been seen in public for over a month… Well, suspicions are rising that she may have actually given birth already.

Meghan and Prince Harry did mention they wanted to keep the arrival “private” at first, shunning the usual pose with the newborn on the hospital steps just hours after birth.

“The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family,” they said in a statement.

So given all of that, we’ve pulled together all the clues that Baby Sussex is in fact already here.

Doria Ragland has arrived.