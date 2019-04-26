'Do you have a daughter?': 5yo Christchurch survivor's touching exchange with Prince William.

Three weeks ago, Alen Alsati couldn’t see, speak or eat by herself.

“I don’t know if my daughter is cold, or if my daughter is warm, [she’s] not replying to us at all, but we all waiting,” her father Wasseim Alsati told the Weekend Herald earlier this month.

Alen had been in a coma since March 15, when a gunman entered a Christchurch mosque, and claimed the lives of 59 people.

When she woke up, unable to recognise her family, her father said he “cried and cried.”

The Duke of Cambridge meets five year old Alen Alsati, who is recovering in Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland after being injured in the Christchurch mosques terrorist attack. Alen woke from a coma earlier this week after suffering critical injuries in the attack. pic.twitter.com/XcNAsIw7xt — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 25, 2019

But on Thursday, Alen received a very special visit from Prince William.

“Do you have a daughter?” the five-year-old asked.

The Duke of Cambridge replied, “Yes, she’s called Charlotte.”

“What her name?” Alen asked.

“Charlotte,” Prince William repeated. “She’s about the same age as you.”

Charlotte will be four early next month.