"His best acting yet": The clever strategy behind Robert Pattinson's string of bizarre antics.

There’s actually a clever strategy behind Robert Pattinson’s recent string of bizarre antics.

Robert Pattinson first came to our attention as a centuries-old vampire, which probably explains why he’s so good at quietly reinventing himself.

The 34-year-old actor shot to fame as Edward Cullen in the blockbuster Twilight franchise, which went on to top the box office and become the centre of an intense global fandom that is still active to this day.

After the final Twilight film was released in 2012, Pattinson, much like his former co-star and ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewert, opted to stay mostly out of the mainstream Hollywood spotlight in favour of appearing in lower-budget films.

Now he’s dipping a toe back into the blockbuster pool by filming the title role in the new Batman movie. Yet, over the years Pattinson has actually become better known for his quirky interview antics than for his acting.

Case in point, his recent profile for GQ magazine sent the internet into a frenzy when the interviewer incorporated into the piece that the actor had staged a virtual cooking segment just for his viewing pleasure, in order to break up their extensive Facetime chats.

For a deep dive on Robert Pattinson’s GQ profile, along with the other top entertainment stories of the day, listen to The Spill.

However, what was on the menu in Pattinson’s kitchen turned out to be the actual cuisine of nightmares. A concoction of penne, processed cheese, sugar, out-of-date cornflakes and sauce all wrapped in foil, then placed in a microwave and left to literally blow up.

No doubt the interview instantly became notorious due to the fact that audiences were already primed for some trademark Pattinson craziness.

Prior to this, Pattinson’s films were also not the source of his last big media blitz, which came in February of this year after he proudly told Allure that he, in fact, smelled like a crayon. At least according to anyone who had ever been in close contact with him.

If you dig back a little further into his news archives, his last slew of media attention came at the tail end of 2019, when he confusingly confessed to Jennifer Lopez during an Actors on Actors conversation that he believes there is a ballerina living inside him…

And while there’s nothing technically wrong with such a statement, it just had no real place in the conversation that was occurring at the time.

It’s been previously theorised by Pattinson fans that embedding these bizarre moments and soundbites into his interviews is just his way of trolling us all and having some fun with the press rounds. Or perhaps that his mind really does work in an odd way and therefore, he’s just speaking his truth.