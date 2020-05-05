Just 13 of the most ridiculous storylines that actually happened in Twilight.

Author Stephanie Meyer is releasing a new Twilight book, which nobody but especially not Robert Pattinson asked for.

It is called Midnight Sun and it will be a retelling of the series from Edward Cullen’s perspective.

Yes, that sound you hear in the distance is Pattinson yelling as he realises all his press junkets for next year’s Batman film will have questions about the sparkly vampire he once described as “kind of a mixture of looking slightly constipated and stoned”.

Midnight Sun will be released on August 4, 12 years after the last book in the series Breaking Dawn and it got us thinking back to our teenage selves, who were staunchly #TeamEdward or #TeamJacob and weirdly into a story about vampires who lived forever and really liked baseball.

With the benefit of hindsight, and more than a decades worth of watching… other content, we can recognise Twilight as a little bit, well, ridiculous. Case in point, the below storylines:

1. The sparkles.

Twilight vampires weren't scared of garlic, and they didn't sleep in coffins. Instead of turning to dust in the sunlight they... sparkled.

The logic is reportedly to attract their prey, but overall it was just totally unnecessary and very, very funny.

2. Bella's totally chill with that whole vampire thing.