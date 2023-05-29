'She was going downhill fast.' What Robert Irwin wants you to know about Bindi's health.

Bindi Irwin was told her endometriosis was 'all in her head' before she received the treatment she needed.

Speaking on Sunrise on Monday, Robert Irwin shared how his sister's health condition was initially dismissed and pointed out how "so many women" go undiagnosed with the disease.

"When it comes to women’s health, so often it's thought of as a women’s discussion, a women’s issue, but this is something that we all need to talk about," Robert told co-hosts David Koch and Nat Barr.

"Endometriosis, like so many women’s health complications, affects more people than we realise.

"So many women go undiagnosed with endometriosis and live through really hellish conditions."

Endometriosis is a condition in which the tissue similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus.

Speaking about his sister's journey Robert said, "Bindi was going downhill fast".

"Since treatment for endometriosis — after being turned down and completely written off as, 'oh, it’s all in your head' or, 'oh, it’s normal' — she finally got the help that she needed and the help she deserved... and she's a new woman."

It's why he says he's "very vocal" about telling everyone to put endometriosis on their radar.

"Put endo on your radar for all women, and men, start making this a normal conversation to have," he said.

Bindi previously shared her struggles with endometriosis in a post on Instagram in March.

"For 10 years I've struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain and nausea," the 24-year-old wrote at the time.

"These last 10 years have included many tests, doctor's visits, scans, etc. A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman and I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain."