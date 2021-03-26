"She chose the perfect day to be born." Bindi Irwin has welcomed her first child.

Bindi Irwin and Chander Powell have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

On Friday night, the couple announced the exciting news on Instagram, explaining that their daughter's birth date was momentous for more reasons than one.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life," Bindi shared. "Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter."

The couple went on to share the beautiful name they chose, which had a tribute to Bindi's dad, the late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin.

"Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," Bindi wrote.

"Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.

"Her last name is Powell, and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

"There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."