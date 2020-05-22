Robert cried then we all cried: We can't look away from Bindi Irwin's wedding video.

Bindi Irwin just released a video documenting her March wedding and it’s… beautiful, sweet and unbelievably cheesy.

And we can’t look away.

We’re in the middle of a pandemic, things are weird right now, and Bindi Irwin’s pretty flowers and vows is the kind of wholesomeness we need.

Bindi married partner Chandler Powell in March, just hours before Australia’s strict wedding measures kicked in. They had to call off the lavish wedding event they’d planned for April and instead held a spur of the moment ceremony at Australia Zoo, with many of Chandler’s family absent due to travel restrictions.

Bindi and Chandler announced their engagement in July 2019, after getting engaged on Bindi’s 21st birthday.

It wasn’t the wedding they’d planned, but judging from the six-minute clip posted on social media on Thursday it was still lovely and… impressively well put together given how last minute it all was.

Like seriously, did they just have all that floral decoration on standby?

In the footage, we see the 21-year-old and her mother Terri getting ready for the big day, and watch as Bindi is walked down the aisle by her brother Robert.

We also hear some of the bride and groom’s vows.

"I promise to love you unconditionally. I am the luckiest man in the world to marry you. Living our best life filled with wildlife, love and lots of khaki," Chandler says, and yes we actually laughed.