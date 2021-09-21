"I was rushed to hospital": 4 women on how they were finally diagnosed with endometriosis.

I was expecting some light bleeding, maybe a little bit of pain - according to primary school sex-ed (which is an issue in itself) and I had my trusty emergency pad ready to go (thanks, mum).

Unfortunately, I quickly discovered that I had been cursed with a heavy, horribly painful period. The kind of heaviness that involves me wearing BOTH a pad and a tampon, drugging myself up on any and all available pain relief… yes, I will accept your sympathy.

I grew up thinking that it was the luck of the draw. The second I started bleeding I would have to take two Nurofen and keep taking them every four to six hours to keep the pain at bay. If I didn’t take Nurofen, I would be in my bed in the foetal position with a heat pack in almost unbearable pain.

About one year ago, I got a sudden onset of stomach pain (about a week after my period finished). I was rushed to the hospital where they did some scans and an ultrasound. I was diagnosed with gastritis, due to the high volume of Nurofen I was taking for my period pain every month for the first three days of my period. Oh, did I mention my periods last for eight days?

About three months later, I had another sudden onset of crippling stomach pain. I could barely walk myself to the bedroom. My girlfriend called the ambulance and once again I was rushed to hospital.

After spending a night in hospital, being poked and prodded with needles and speculums, the gynaecologist and surgeon came to see me. They suspected appendicitis and told me I had a hemorrhaging cyst on my ovary.

“You have three options,” the surgeon said:

Go home with pain killers and monitor Stay here overnight and we can monitor Laparoscopy to remove your appendix and clean up the blood from the cyst, likely causing inflammation.

I chose number three.

After surgery they told me I had appendicitis, a hemorrhaging cyst, and it appeared I had some endometriosis. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to remove it due to the cyst.

They recommended I go on the contraceptive pill and have a follow-up appointment in a few months. I remember walking away from the hospital feeling like I didn't have the answers I needed.

Once again, two months later I was rushed to hospital with the same crippling stomach pain I had experienced previously. They did lots of scans, blood tests - the whole works.

Turns out I had ANOTHER hemorrhaging cyst, causing inflammation.

I was booked in for another laparoscopy to clean up the mess left by the cyst, and to further explore the extent of the endometriosis. They also decided to implant the Mirena in order to stop the pain, heavy periods and to treat the endometriosis.

After I woke up, the doctor told me I had stage four endometriosis that they missed in my first surgery. They removed most of it, however it had spread to my bowel and that was too risky to remove.