Bindi Irwin has grown up in the public eye. For 10 years, she's been in 'insurmountable pain'.

Bindi Irwin has opened up about a decade of pain she has experienced while battling endometriosis.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 24-year-old explained that "trying to remain a positive person and hide the pain has been a very long road" and she's decided to share her health journey to help other women.

"For 10 years I’ve struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain and nausea," she wrote alongside a photo of her in a hospital bed.

"These last 10 years have included many tests, doctor's visits, scans, etc. A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman and I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain."

Bindi said a friend eventually helped her find answers, and she later decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis, a condition in which the tissue similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus.

"Going in for surgery was scary, but I knew I couldn't live like I was. Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain," she shared.

"To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep and difficult to remove, and a chocolate cyst."

After the surgery, her doctor asked her, "How did you live with this much pain?"

"Validation for years of pain is indescribable," she explained.