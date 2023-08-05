Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have quickly become one of Hollywood's favourite couples.

For a year now the pair have been married, and so for their first wedding anniversary, they've decided to share the behind-the-scenes from the day.

The singer, 32, and Marvel director, 47 also shared that it was Ora who proposed to Waititi.

"She proposed to me, and I said yes instantly," Waititi told Vogue this week, saying she asked him to marry her while they were on vacation in Palm Springs.

A few weeks later, their impromptu wedding took place.

Last year in August there had been reports that the couple had married, and the reports were indeed true.

Just prior to the wedding rumours Ora had been spotted wearing a gold band on her wedding finger. She had also reportedly changed her surname to 'Waititi-Ora'.

Their wedding wasn't in London or France "like everyone reported" said Waititi, but instead in Los Angeles "with a small group of friends" at their home.

Ora said she wore a Tom Ford dress, they had loved ones watch their wedding via Zoom (given their families are respectively in England and New Zealand), and the entire event was dreamed up and organised within two weeks. Waititi's two daughters from his first marriage were also in attendance.