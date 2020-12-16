A controversial birthday party and high-profile relationships: Rita Ora's tumultuous life in the spotlight.

After weeks of speculation and endless rumours, the new coaches for The Voice Australia 2021 have been announced

In the upcoming season, Guy Sebastian will be joined by UK pop singer Rita Ora, Australian country music singer Keith Urban, and Australian Idol winner Jessica Mauboy.

The series will move from Channel Nine to Channel Seven in the new year, with former coaches Delta Goodrem, Boy George, and Kelly Rowland departing the show.

Watch: This year, celebrities have been getting creative in isolation. Post continues below.

Rita Ora, who is the show's new international judge, has previously worked on both The Voice UK and The X Factor.

"I love The Voice and I absolutely adore Australia so this is a match made in heaven," the 30-year-old told Perth Now.

Ahead of the new season of The Voice, we decided to take a look into Rita Ora's life in the spotlight.

Rita Ora's early life and career.

Rita Ora (born Rita Sahatçiu) was born in Prishtina, Yugoslavia (present-day Kosovo) in 1990 to her Albanian parents – Vera, a psychiatrist, and Besnik, a pub owner and economist. She has an older sister, Elena, and a younger brother, Don.

When Ora was just a baby, the family relocated to London. At the time of their departure, Albanians in Kosovo were being oppressed by Dictator Slobodan Milosevic.

Ora grew up in Notting Hill in West London, attending St Cuthbert with St Matthias Primary School in Earls Court and Sylvia Young Theatre School, a specialist performing arts school.

From a young age, Ora had an interest in music, performing at various open mic sessions in London.

She later got her first big break in music when she featured on Craig David's song, 'Awkward', in 2007.

The next year, the singer successfully auditioned for Eurovision: Your Country Needs You, becoming the British contestant for Eurovision Song Content in 2009. However, she later withdrew from the competition after her manager told her that Eurovision would hinder her solo career.