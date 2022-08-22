The controversy around Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding is about more than just the venue.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had their second wedding this weekend – and it was a far cry from their "little chapel" ceremony in Vegas.

For this new occasion, there was a three-day celebration at Affleck's mansion estate on Hampton Island in Georgia. It was a wedding extravaganza, filled with lavish touches, a couture custom gown and chocolate party favours emblazoned with the couple's initials.

There also appeared to be a stringent dress code: a white party theme among the guests.

When you add on this detail with the history behind the wedding venue, it has left a sour taste in the mouths of some.

You see, Affleck's longtime Georgia home has been described as "a remarkable re-creation of a Southern antebellum Greek Revival plantation home". Emphasis on 'plantation'.

But there's even more to the story behind their wedding venue – a murky and complex history that Affleck himself has once tried to conceal.

In 2003, then 31-year-old Affleck decided to purchase the sprawling 87-acre estate in Georgia for US$7.11 million. At the time, Affleck was dating Jennifer Lopez, before the couple split a year later in 2004.

It was reported at the time the two were even planning to build a wedding chapel on the property, but that never came to fruition. The "revival plantation" home consists of three separate structures - the 'Big House', the 'Summer Cottage', and the 'Oyster House'.

The Big House is the main building with the sweeping steps up to the front door, some impressive pillars and four-metre high ceilings – all to the tune of a traditional Southern home. The Summer Cottage is a similar vibe, just on a much smaller scale. And the Oyster House is more informal, with three master suites and five bedrooms featuring bunk beds salvaged from ships and plenty of wooden features.

How is all of this information so readily known you may ask? Well, it's because Affleck put the estate up for sale in 2018 for US$8.9 million and marketed it specifically as a "revival plantation" home – a description that comes with a level of controversy.