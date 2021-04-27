Thor has been filming in Sydney for months and DAMN there's a lot of gossip.

If you haven't already noticed, Sydney has become the new Hollywood.
Chris Hemsworth has convinced plenty of his A-lister pals (including Natalie Portman, Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy and Christian Bale) to join him in Australia. That's partly because Thor: Love and Thunder is filming here.
Watch: Meet MPlus. Post continues after video.
Since January 26, the much-anticipated Marvel film has been filming in locations across Sydney. And my goodness, there has been a lot of gossip that's come out of it.
Including cameos and dating rumours, here's all the Thor: Love and Thunder gossip.
Taika Waititi is dating Rita Ora.
News has it that Thor director Taika Waititi has been dating Rita Ora for the past month. Last week, the British singer posted a carousel of photos to Instagram, including a photo of herself and Waititi cuddling.
Top Comments