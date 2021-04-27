Thor has been filming in Sydney for months and DAMN there's a lot of gossip.

Now, sources close to the pair have confirmed they've been seeing each other for quite some time.

"They've been a couple since early March but kept things low key. However, all their friends know about the relationship. They're really into each other," a source told The Sun.

The couple has been photographed together on numerous occasions.

In March, Ora and Waititi were pictured together for the first time at a dress-up party hosted by lead Thor actor, Chris Hemsworth.

Weeks later, fans saw them at late-night bar Big Poppas on Oxford St.

And just last week, the couple was photographed with Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon, exiting a private jet in Sydney after a trip to Gold Coast, Queensland.

Russell Crowe just confirmed he'll be in it.

While Thor: Love and Thunder already has a pretty star-studded cast (hello, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale), it just added another big name to its lineup.

On Monday, Australian actor Russell Crowe confirmed he too, will be in the film.

"I'm going to get on my bicycle and ride up to Disney-Fox studios, and I'm gonna get the hot tongs out, and around 9.15, I shall be Zeus," the 57-year-old said during an interview with JOY Breakfast with The Murphys.

"It's for Thor. It's my last day of Zeus-ing about and I'm going to enjoy it," he added.

Matt Damon might make an appearance.

Looks like another A-lister could make an appearance too.

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso have been long-time friends of the Hemsworths. And both of them, plus their three children, have been living in Australia since January.