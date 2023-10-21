'No one was speaking.' Inside the affairs that nearly destroyed Fleetwood Mac.

Forty-eight years ago, Fleetwood Mac released their 11th studio album, Rumours — widely considered one of the best albums ever made.

But while Fleetwood Mac’s music has inspired, comforted and captivated people for almost five decades, it’s easy to forget the tumultuous and downright crazy sh*t that was going on behind the scenes.

Namely, the fact they spent a heck of a lot of time on cocaine, and they’ve all been embroiled in some sort of scandalous love affair, usually with each other.

The affairs between the band members were at their peak when they spent 11 months recording Rumours. Mick Fleetwood has admitted recording the album "almost killed us".

(Fun fact: Bass guitarist John McVie came up with the title of the album as there were so many wild stories circulating about their affairs.)

Band members have chopped and changed over the years, but the 'classic line-up' i.e. the line-up who recorded Rumours consisted of vocalist Stevie Nicks, guitarist and vocalist Lindsey Buckingham, drummer Mick Fleetwood, keyboard player and vocalist Christine McVie, and bass guitarist John McVie.