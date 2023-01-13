'My beautiful daughter has left us.' Lisa Marie Presley has died aged 54.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died aged 54.

Her mother confirmed the news to People today, sharing, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us."

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Earlier today, it had reported the 54-year-old singer had been hospitalised after a cardiac arrest.

According to People, EMTs responded to her California home and paramedics were reportedly able to regain a pulse before Presley was taken to hospital.

Sharing a statement on Twitter, Priscilla said her daughter was in hospital "receiving the best care".

"Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time," she wrote.