'My beautiful daughter has left us.' Lisa Marie Presley has died aged 54.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died aged 54. 

Her mother confirmed the news to People today, sharing, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us."

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Earlier today, it had reported the 54-year-old singer had been hospitalised after a cardiac arrest. 

According to People, EMTs responded to her California home and paramedics were reportedly able to regain a pulse before Presley was taken to hospital.

Sharing a statement on Twitter, Priscilla said her daughter was in hospital "receiving the best care". 

"Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time," she wrote. 

Lisa Marie had attended the Golden Globes two days earlier with Priscilla and Austin Butler, who won best actor in a drama film for his leading role in last year's Elvis biopic. 

As he accepted the award, Butler thanked both of the women, saying, "I love you forever."

Lisa Marie has continuously praised the film, saying, "Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully. In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully."

"What moved me to tears as well was watching [her kids] Riley and Harper, and Finley afterwards, all three visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced."

The 54-year-old, who was nine years old when her father died, released three albums throughout her singing career. 

In 2003, she released her debut album To Whom It May Concern, followed by 2005's Now What, with both hitting the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart. 

Outside of her career, Lisa Marie had four children and had been married four times. 

She shared daughter Riley and son Benjamin with Chicago-born musician Danny Keough, whom she married in 1988 and divorced six years later. 

In 2020, Benjamin died by suicide at the age of 27 in Calabasas, California. 

At the time of his death, Lisa Marie wrote on Instagram, "My beautiful, beautiful angel. I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same.

"Please wait for me, my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that. You were much too good for this world."

After her divorce from Keough, Lisa Marie married singer Michael Jackson, before she filed for divorce two years later in 1996, citing irreconcilable differences.

It was later claimed that Lisa Marie and her children "rarely" stayed in the same house as Jackson during their marriage.

In August 2002, Lisa Marie married actor Nicolas Cage, who she met at a party. In November that same year, the actor filed for divorce. 

She later married for a fourth time in 2006 to Michael Lockwood, her music producer, until filing for divorce in 2016. 

During their marriage, in October 2008, Lisa Marie gave birth to fraternal twin girls, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love. 

- With AAP. 

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, 24-hour support is available through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636. 

Feautre Image: Getty.

