"I had no idea it would hit me this hard". The reality of getting COVID-19 in Sydney right now.

Nine weeks into the Greater Sydney lockdown, it's easy to get up caught up in the daily numbers.

The numbers of daily cases, the number of daily tests and - tragically - the number of deaths.

But behind the numbers, we don't often hear the stories of what it's actually like to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

Watch: Dr Lucy Morgan on what it's like to have COVID-19. Post continues below.

On Wednesday morning, respiratory specialist Lucy Morgan shed some light when she fronted cameras at the NSW press conference to share what her patients are going through.

"The symptoms of COVID-19 that are affecting many of the patients that I've been caring for in the last few weeks include a really severe headache, not just a little bit of a headache but a really severe migraine-like headache that makes you sensitive to light, a stiff neck and it takes more than just Panadol to relieve it. It's really awful," she said, urging people to get vaccinated.

"Many of my patients have a terrible cough, the sort of cough that leaves you breathless and they can't move or speak or walk without the cough becoming really, really terrible. Lots of patients have diarrhoea. Lots of patients have nausea. They just can't eat or drink anything. And people feel so overwhelmingly fatigued, all they can do is lie on the bed."

"Some of these patients become increasingly breathless. Initially, just breathless, walking quickly or making the bed, but as time goes by, they become breathless walking or even talking. If anybody is at home with symptoms this severe, they need to call an ambulance."

Here's what it's like to have COVID-19 in Sydney right now, from people who have suffered from it first hand.

"I don't know how I caught this virus."

50-year-old construction worker Fawaz doesn't know how he caught the virus, which has infected his entire family including six children.

In a video released by NSW Health, Fawaz, who lives in Putney in Sydney's north, is seen lying in a hospital bed struggling to breathe.

"I'm not doing too well at the moment.... my fever, my headache, my breathing," he said.