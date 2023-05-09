'I was threatened by my uber driver on a night out. What I did next saved me.'

People to do, places to see.

Come a weekend, you’ll find me catching up with friends, over what is now my signature combo: an aperol spritz and a bowl of hot chips.

And much like many of us, I turn to ride sharing apps like Uber, Lyft and DiDi to transport me around town. It’s an affordable and convenient way of moving from one place to another and has been my trusty steed many times, always getting me home safe and sound.

Until it didn't.

After a fun night catching up with the girls, over sharing and drinking a few too many Aperols, I began my journey home as I always did.

Little did I know I was about to put myself in one of the most unassumingly dangerous situations of my life.

So my ride arrives, I jump in, still enjoying the cocktail buzz and confirm where I am off to.

Luckily for me I wasn’t heading too far, the journey was approximately 15 minutes, maybe less, given it was about midnight with barely anyone around.