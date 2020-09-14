The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday September 15.

Warning: The following deals with domestic violence and suicide, which may be triggering for some readers.

Victoria records zero new COVID-19 deaths.

For the first time since July 13, Victoria has recorded no new deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

The news comes as Melbourne remains in stage four lockdown, with their 14-day daily case average now at 52.9. On Tuesday, the state also reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) says there are now 82 'mystery cases' of COVID-19 in Melbourne, where there is no known source of the infection.

Melbourne's stage four lockdown will end on September 28.

Regional Vic on cusp of next COVID-19 step.

Regional Victorians could be in store for some welcome COVID-19 news after recording zero cases.

Premier Daniel Andrews has flagged regional Victoria may move to the "third step" of its roadmap plan as early as this week.

That step, which allows people to leave their homes without restrictions and hospitality businesses to reopen, is triggered if the 14-day case average remains below five and no "mystery" cases are recorded.

Victoria reported seven deaths and 35 new cases on Monday, with none of the infections coming from regional areas.