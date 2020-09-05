Stage 4 lockdown extended for 2 weeks: What we learnt from Daniel Andrews' press conference.

Metropolitan Melbourne's stage four lockdown will be extended for a further two weeks, Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Sunday, telling Victorians "there is only one option".

The restrictions, which were imposed for six weeks in August, were due to end on September 13, but will now continue until September 28. There will be some changes to the current restrictions, including an extension of the current curfew.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews further outlined the roadmap out of Melbourne's stage four lockdown.

This is everything we learnt in Daniel Andrews' latest press conference on Sunday.

Metropolitan Melbourne's lockdown is extended.

From 11:59pm on September 13, the current stage four restrictions will be extended for two weeks until September 28, Premier Andrews said.

"We cannot open up at this time," Andrews explained, adding there will be some changes to the restrictions.

From next Sunday, September 13, the current curfew will be extended from 8pm to 9pm, with Andrews saying this is "in recognition that the days are getting longer".

Further to this, exercise will be increased to two hours per day from the current one hour per day restriction.

For people who live on their own, the government will allow "social bubbles" that are similar to the current intimate partner arrangements. This means those who live alone will "be able to partner up with somebody else and they will be able to visit each other". The five kilometre rule will not apply to these "social bubbles", but the curfew will.

Playgrounds will also reopen from September 13, the Premier said.

Stage four restrictions will be extended for two weeks in Melbourne. Image: Getty.