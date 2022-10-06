Reese Witherspoon says she doesn't look like her daughter Ava. She's objectively wrong.

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, are literal twins, and we won’t be told otherwise.

Sure, there are 23 years between them, but their likeness seems to go beyond basic genetics, leading us to think that Ava might actually be Reese’s clone.

The two have every single feature in common, and – if you ask us – can only be told apart on the odd occasion Ava dyes her hair pink (which makes her look like the alternative, rebel twin to Reese’s clean-cut, organised twin).

For years now we’ve been stunned at how alike the two are, noticing it as soon as Ava began appearing beside her mum at events in the early 2010s.

But apparently Reese herself is unaware that Ava is her clone, rather than her daughter, mentioning on American breakfast show Today that she and Ava don’t really think they’re that alike.

“She and I don’t see [the resemblance] that much,” she told host Jenna Bush Hager, and seriously? We call bull. Your face has been copy-pasted onto your daughter, and it’s kind of terrifying.

Tell us these women are not exactly alike i.e. the same woman. TELL US.

Even the teeth are the same. Image: Instagram