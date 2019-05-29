'Blacklisted and broke.' The harsh reality of trying to find work after appearing on TV.

With a reality TV appearance comes a public profile and an increase in Instagram followers, but this does not always translate into financial success.
What you gain in followers and #sponsored activewear can be offset by a loss of a real-life job and money security.
Just ask Apollo Jackson, who we first met on Sophie Monk’s season of The Bachelorette.
The Quicky ask what life is really like after reality TV. Post continues below audio.
He later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise and now boasts an impressive 196,000 followers on the ‘gram, but that number has not translated into dollars.
“The last few months have challenged me intensely,” Apollo wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of his own inspirational quote.
“Works dried up, I’d had just 2 paying gigs this year, my phone, subscriptions both entertainment and work cut off for the last few months, my stage show I worked my ass off for 6 months on only sold 11 tickets so I had to cancel it.
“Training for my first MMA fight I tore the ligaments in both arms and ruptured one of the tendons, unable to afford a dentist [so] a nerve exposed broken tooth has made me unable to sleep most nights while I’ve worked my butt off developing new skills and chasing work, applying for jobs that I had no luck getting.
“Everything I’d been working on for 8+ months had been rejected, shut down or a failure.”
View this post on Instagram
His struggle is not an isolated case: money woes can often hurt former reality stars, especially as many leave their ‘normal’ jobs to appear on television.
Tully Smyth, who appeared on Big Brother in 2013, told Mamamia her transition from reality TV back to the ‘real world’ was a struggle, both emotionally and financially.
That’s the entertainment industry... is there any reason to think Apollo’s magic show would have been a huge success if he wasn’t on the bachelor? Or that Tully actually would have gotten the presenting job? This is the reality of thousands of artists and entertainers across the country, it’s not a reality tv issue.
Exactly. They make the mistake to think that reality TV will be an asset or seen as a qualification. Most people who want to make a living out of entertainment, don't.
The problem in most cases is that they are seeking work in unstable or unconventional places. Being an influencer isn't a real job. Working as a fighter or a magician isn't a great pathway for a steady income stream. Assuming you will get a job in a competitive industry on the back of being on a crap reality TV show is hubris. And if you want to work in an industry wherein your credibility is important, don't go on reality TV in the first place!
Bottom line: reality TV is not a qualification. All it gives is 15 minutes of fame to a limited audience, which in itself is not a qualification, either.
I really enjoy your commentary, Guest. I suspect that you're the same person in a lot of late instances. You should name yourself.
That would mean signing up for yet another name and password! I've honestly reached critical mass with regards to sign-ins and password lists - I can't remember any more. But thank you for your kind words!
I agree with Gu3st here - is there still a way to change your name to Guest 1234 (for example) while still using the anonymous option? I used to do that before creating this account.
"if you want to work in an industry wherein your credibility is important, don't go on reality TV"
Someone in the music industry told me that when musician's go on reality TV, as opposed to giving them a platform, people in the music industry no longer take them seriously as musicians.