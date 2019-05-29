'Blacklisted and broke.' The harsh reality of trying to find work after appearing on TV.

With a reality TV appearance comes a public profile and an increase in Instagram followers, but this does not always translate into financial success.

What you gain in followers and #sponsored activewear can be offset by a loss of a real-life job and money security.

Just ask Apollo Jackson, who we first met on Sophie Monk’s season of The Bachelorette.

He later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise and now boasts an impressive 196,000 followers on the ‘gram, but that number has not translated into dollars.

“The last few months have challenged me intensely,” Apollo wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of his own inspirational quote.

“Works dried up, I’d had just 2 paying gigs this year, my phone, subscriptions both entertainment and work cut off for the last few months, my stage show I worked my ass off for 6 months on only sold 11 tickets so I had to cancel it.

“Training for my first MMA fight I tore the ligaments in both arms and ruptured one of the tendons, unable to afford a dentist [so] a nerve exposed broken tooth has made me unable to sleep most nights while I’ve worked my butt off developing new skills and chasing work, applying for jobs that I had no luck getting.

“Everything I’d been working on for 8+ months had been rejected, shut down or a failure.”

His struggle is not an isolated case: money woes can often hurt former reality stars, especially as many leave their ‘normal’ jobs to appear on television.

Tully Smyth, who appeared on Big Brother in 2013, told Mamamia her transition from reality TV back to the ‘real world’ was a struggle, both emotionally and financially.