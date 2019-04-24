We need to talk about the most overused phrase on reality TV right now. 

This season of Bachelor in Paradise has been volatile, incestuous and just outright, downright unromantic.
So far it would appear that there are approximately – let’s see… carry one, take away two – zero viable couples who will prosper after the filming ceases for the second season of Bachelor in Paradise.
And after the last season of the Channel 10 reality series produced only one successful couple (hello, Keira and Jarrod and even that was… rocky), the odds of these people finding true love are, simply, dire.
So upon watching this season play out, it has dawned on me… why are literally any of you here?
Well, in the over saturated market of reality TV dating shows, there is only one thing more trite than a good ol’ cheating scandal, and that’s the phrase, “They’re not here for the right reasons”.
If we believe the contestants, they’re here because they want to find true love. They’re hopeless romantics, they tell us, and they would like to enlist Osher Gunsberg’s help (whose track record with matching couples is perhaps higher than Married at First Sight relationship expert John Aiken’s but nevertheless questionable) to find “the one”.