"The dominant emotion of 2021": 6 signs you're 'languishing', and what to do about it.

"Hello, you've reached the lockdown languishing line, this is Erin speaking - how may I help you?"

If you've felt like utter poo for most of this year, please take a ticket and join the queue. Because if you're anything like us, you've been trapped in an endless daze for months on end.

You find yourself muddling through your working from home days - just doing what you can to get by. Night after night you're staying up late, trying to find joy in 'watching' tv while doom scrolling on social media.

You wake up in the morning, make yourself fluffy promises that it's going to be different today (HA!) - and then you end up doing it all again. On repeat. For weeks. Months.

You don't feel depressed. Nah - it's not that. You don't feel burnt out, either. You just feel a bit... meh. Like you're suddenly floating through life without a goal or purpose. You're just kind of... existing.

Sound familiar? It's called 'languishing'.

We asked a psychologist to break down everything we need to know about this feeling - how you can spot it and what you can do to beat it.

What is 'languishing'?.

"Languishing is a sort of ‘no-man's-land’ where a person feels as if their life is at a standstill. Or it’s very similar to feeling stuck in a rut or a limbo phase of life, where it feels as though nothing is moving forward," explains psychologist Nancy Sokarno from Lysn.

"Languishing often refers to someone who continues to exist in an unwanted situation for a long period and yet makes no move to change it."

Think of it like being stuck in a dead-end job you 100% hate and not really making any moves to look for something better.

So, where did this phenomenon come from? Is it a new thing?