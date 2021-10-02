Melbourne, the world’s former most liveable city, has officially become the world’s most locked-down city.

I've spent a total of 267 days in lockdown. And what a year it’s been! I’ve sure learned a lot about life, love, and loneliness, although to be fair to Melbourne, I was lonely before lockdown.

So what did I learn?

1. Yes, it’s really awkward when that guy from Hinge turns up to your walking date in chinos and loafers and you’re in full activewear.

2. No, you will never have chemistry with that guy from Hinge sober at 2pm on a Sunday afternoon.

3. Don’t add sauteed broccolini to instant noodles. Just stop trying to make vegetables happen.

4. Yes, a loaf of bread is a snack.

5. It’s not your period. You just gained 10 pounds.

6. Okay, now it’s your period. Another reminder you’re single and running out of eggs.

7. No, you don’t need to buy a $650 cold press juicer.