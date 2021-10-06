The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday October 7.

Pregnant aged care nurse murdered "by someone that is known" to her.

Police are investigating the murder of a Perth nurse, Janet Dweh, who was found dead Monday evening in her Dayton home.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, Homicide Squad detective superintendent Rod Wilde said the 36-year-old aged care nurse may have let her attacker inside, as there were no signs of forced entry.

“We don’t believe it’s a random person who has committed this offence,” Wilde said.

“We believe the person or persons that murdered Janet probably gained entry to the house through use of a key, or otherwise by Janet letting them into the house.

“That leads us to believe that it’s probably someone that is known to Janet.”

Janet was eight months pregnant, and police believe she was killed either late on Sunday or early Monday morning. Her brother found her body at 6pm that evening, after his sister failed to contact any of her family that day.

Her three children are currently in the care of family members. No one has been arrested or charged over Janet's death.

Australia mulls coronavirus booster shots.

Australians with compromised immune systems could start receiving COVID-19 booster shots this year before third jabs are rolled out more widely in 2022.

Health authorities are closely monitoring overseas programs with the United States, United Kingdom, Israel and France among countries offering boosters.

Vaccine rollout co-ordinator John Frewen said science was not yet settled on third jabs, but the health department was working on a strategy.