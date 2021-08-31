In the late 90s, Rachael Leigh Cook was everywhere. Then one 'bad' movie changed everything.

Rachael Leigh Cook has more than 40 film credits to her name, but two stick out.

The first is her role as Laney Boggs in 1999's She's All That, the girl that after taking off her glasses and undoing her ponytail made Freddie Prinze Jr. fall in love with her.

More than two decades on, it's still the movie people recognise her for in the supermarket. It's the one that's quoted at her and the one everyone wants to talk about.

Watch: The He's All That trailer. Post continues below video.

The second is as lead Josie McCoy in 2001's box office bomb Josie and the Pussycats.

The musical comedy has since gained a cult-following and been revisited by critics who now deem it ahead of its time, but at the time no one quite 'got' Josie.

As a consequence, Cook found herself in what she calls 'movie jail'.

"I didn't know that movie jail was a thing until I found myself in it. It is very real because show business is that - it's a business. At a certain point it doesn't matter if people think you're talented or not. If you don't make dollars and cents, you don't get to go make dollars. That's just the end," she told Vanity Fair.

But Cook, who had spent six years building up her acting career, found herself feeling less imprisoned and more... free.

Rachael Leigh Cook and Addison Rae. Image: Getty.