Where are they now? The cast of She's All That, 22 years later.

Nothing beats a high-school-set romantic comedy from the 90s. They’re mind-numbingly stupid and contain a completely unrealistic amount of incredibly attractive people, but they still make us believe in true love.

She’s All That fits perfectly within that category. Released in 1999, the all-time classic, which is loosely based on My First Lady, is a teen staple.

And this week, right when we needed it, Netflix dropped the 2021 gender-swap remake He's All That, starring TikTok star Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian.

Video via Netflix.

Whilst its basic premise of giving the unpopular kid a makeover so they can be 'beautiful' is slightly problematic, it's a film that will forever have a tiny piece of our heart.

And the remake got us thinking, what are the 90s cast up to now - 22 years on?

Here’s a look at what the original stars have been up to since.

Rachael Leigh Cook

Image Left: Miramax. Image Right: Getty.