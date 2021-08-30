This review (??) contains spoilers for Netflix's He's All That. But they're... entirely unsurprising.

I had heard the rumours.

I knew Addison Rae - the beautiful one who does the dancing on the TikTok - was starring in a movie. I also knew about a dance scene and took it upon myself to start a rumour that she had refused to do the film without it, which for the purposes of my joy and general fulfillment, is absolutely true.

Then over the weekend I saw the trailer and my God.

I need this urgently. Image: Netflix.

I yelled at my partner that he needed to entertain himself for a few hours because I had a date. With a film. That was going to be terrible.

You see, teen rom coms, especially those starring people with no acting credentials, are absurd. Everyone is pretty and nothing is real and the backpacks are tiny. There's always a scene where people sing and dance for no reason.

The person who needs a 'make over' just has a bad haircut and wears glasses and happens to have a weird hobby like 'art' or 'photography', or in Mandy Moore's case, 'singing'.

The arrogance? Of asking someone? Not to fall in love with you?